NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2022-23 NHL awards.

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Igor Shesterkin, Linus Ullmark, Boston

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Erik Karlsson, San Jose

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Matty Beniers, Seattle

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

Jack Adams Award, coach — Jim Montgomery, Boston

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Mikael Backlund, Calgary

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Jason McCrimmon

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Kris Letang, Pittsburgh

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence — Connor Bedard

Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swaymon, Boston

Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)

