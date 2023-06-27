New York visits Connecticut following Ionescu’s 31-point showing

New York Liberty (9-3, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-3, 6-2 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (9-3, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-3, 6-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -4.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Connecticut Sun after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the Liberty’s 89-88 overtime victory over the Washington Mystics.

The Sun have gone 6-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut ranks fifth in the WNBA with 35.8 rebounds led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 10.5.

The Liberty are 6-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks seventh in the WNBA scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 7.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 81-65 on May 27, with Stewart scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and two steals for the Sun.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.8 points, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Liberty: None listed.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

