New York takes on Las Vegas, seeks 6th straight road win

New York Liberty (10-3, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (13-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Liberty play Las Vegas.

The Aces have gone 7-0 in home games. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA with 21.9 assists per game. Chelsea Gray leads the Aces averaging 6.6.

The Liberty are 5-1 on the road. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.0.

The Aces and Liberty square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Aces.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, four assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

