New York plays Phoenix in cross-conference game

Phoenix Mercury (2-6, 1-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (6-3, 4-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (2-6, 1-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (6-3, 4-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Phoenix in non-conference action.

New York went 16-20 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.0 last season.

Phoenix went 15-21 overall with a 4-14 record on the road last season. The Mercury shot 42.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (hip), Diana Taurasi: out (hamstring), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.