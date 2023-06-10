Live Radio
Home » Sports » New York plays Dallas…

New York plays Dallas following Ionescu’s 37-point game

The Associated Press

June 10, 2023, 2:58 AM

Dallas Wings (4-3, 4-0 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (5-2, 4-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Dallas Wings after Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 points in the New York Liberty’s 106-83 win against the Atlanta Dream.

New York finished 16-20 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 29.1 from deep.

Dallas went 18-18 overall last season while going 10-8 on the road. The Wings averaged 82.9 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

