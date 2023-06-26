New York plays Connecticut after Ionescu’s 31-point game

New York Liberty (9-3, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-3, 6-2 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (9-3, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-3, 6-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Connecticut Sun after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the Liberty’s 89-88 overtime victory over the Washington Mystics.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 6-2. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.3.

The Liberty have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up 79.9 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty defeated the Sun 81-65 in their last matchup on May 27. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21 points, and Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Sun.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.8 points, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Liberty: None listed.

