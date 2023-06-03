New York plays Chicago, seeks 5th straight victory

Chicago Sky (3-3, 0-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (4-1, 3-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (3-3, 0-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (4-1, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Liberty take on Chicago.

New York finished 16-20 overall and 10-8 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

Chicago went 15-3 in Eastern Conference play and 26-10 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Sky allowed opponents to score 81.3 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

