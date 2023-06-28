New York Mets square off against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers (41-38, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (36-43, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Milwaukee Brewers (41-38, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (36-43, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -147, Brewers +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

New York has a 36-43 record overall and an 18-16 record in home games. The Mets rank fourth in the NL with 96 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has gone 19-20 on the road and 41-38 overall. The Brewers have a 26-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 11-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has nine home runs, 40 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .271 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 10-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Wade Miley: day-to-day (cramps), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

