New York City, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luis Barraza saved four shots in goal for New York City FC and Zac MacMath made…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luis Barraza saved four shots in goal for New York City FC and Zac MacMath made one for Real Salt Lake as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

NYCFC (4-7-6) earned its first road point in the series after losing on its first three tries.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-5) is still looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-match run in May of last season. The club has failed to win following its last 11 victories.

NYCFC is 0-5-3 in its last eight matches. The club’s only longer winless streak was an 11-match skid in 2015 — its first season.

NYCFC returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play D.C. United on Saturday..

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.