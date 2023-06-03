Live Radio
NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 3, 2023, 9:50 PM

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 1

Tennessee 10, Alabama 5

Oklahoma 2, Stanford 0

Florida St. 8, Oklahoma St. 0

Friday, June 2

Washington 4, Utah 1

Stanford 2, Alabama 0, Alabama eliminated

Oklahoma St. 8, Utah 0, Utah eliminated

Saturday, June 3

Oklahoma 9, Tennessee 0, 5 innings

Florida St. 3, Washington 1

Sunday, June 4

Game 9 – Stanford vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

Game 10 – Oklahoma St. vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11 – Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, noon

x-Game 12 – Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Florida St. vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 14 – Florida St. vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, June 7-9

Sports
