NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, June 1 Tennessee 10, Alabama 5 Oklahoma 2, Stanford 0 Florida St. 8, Oklahoma St. 0 Friday, June 2 Washington 4, Utah 1 Stanford 2, Alabama 0, Alabama eliminated Oklahoma St. 8, Utah 0, Utah eliminated Saturday, June 3 Oklahoma 9, Tennessee 0, 5 innings Game 8 – Florida St. vs. Washington, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4 Game 9 – Stanford vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. Game 10 – Oklahoma St. vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 Game 11 – Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, noon x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. Championship Series (Best-of-3) Wednesday, June 7-9