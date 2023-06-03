NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 1
Tennessee 10, Alabama 5
Oklahoma 2, Stanford 0
Florida St. 8, Oklahoma St. 0
|Friday, June 2
Washington 4, Utah 1
Stanford 2, Alabama 0, Alabama eliminated
Oklahoma St. 8, Utah 0, Utah eliminated
|Saturday, June 3
Game 7 – Oklahoma 9, Tennessee 0, 5 innings
Game 8 – Florida St. vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, June 4
Game 9 – Stanford vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 10 – Oklahoma St. vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.
|Monday, June 6
Game 11 – Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, noon
x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Wednesday, June 7-9
