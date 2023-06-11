NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT:
|Best of Three
|x-if necessary
|SUPER REGIONALS
|Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
|At David F. Couch Ballpark
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4
Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5, Wake Forest advances.
|At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
|Stanford, Calif.
Texas 7, Stanford 5
Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas
x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
|At Alex Box Stadium
|Baton Rouge, La.
LSU 14, Kentucky 0
Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky
x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
|At Pete Taylor Park
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
Southern Miss. 5, Tennessee 3
Tennessee 8, Southern Miss. 4
Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD
|At Condron Family Ballpark
|Gainesville, Fla.
Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Florida 4, South Carolina 0, Florida advances.
|At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
|Charlottesville, Va.
Duke 5, Virginia 4
Virginia 14, Duke 4
Virginia 12, Duke 2, Virginia advances.
|At PK Park
|Eugene, Ore.
Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7
x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon
|At Amon Carter Stadium
|Fort Worth, Texas
TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
TCU 6, Indiana St. 4, TCU advances.
