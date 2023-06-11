NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT: Best of Three x-if necessary SUPER REGIONALS Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team At David F. Couch Ballpark Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4 Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5, Wake Forest advances. At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. Texas 7, Stanford 5 Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge, La. LSU 14, Kentucky 0 Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD At Pete Taylor Park Hattiesburg, Miss. Southern Miss. 5, Tennessee 3 Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD At Condron Family Ballpark Gainesville, Fla. Florida 5, South Carolina 4 Florida 4, South Carolina 0, Florida advances. At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park Charlottesville, Va. Duke 5, Virginia 4 Virginia 14, Duke 4 Virginia 12, Duke 2, Virginia advances. At PK Park Eugene, Ore. Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8 Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7 x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon At Amon Carter Stadium Fort Worth, Texas TCU 4, Indiana St. 1 TCU 6, Indiana St. 4, TCU advances.