NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

The Associated Press

June 11, 2023, 3:50 PM

All Times EDT:

Best of Three
x-if necessary
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4

Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5, Wake Forest advances.

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.

Texas 7, Stanford 5

Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas

x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD

At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.

LSU 14, Kentucky 0

Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky

x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD

At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.

Southern Miss. 5, Tennessee 3

Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD

At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0, Florida advances.

At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.

Duke 5, Virginia 4

Virginia 14, Duke 4

Virginia 12, Duke 2, Virginia advances.

At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7

x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon

At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas

TCU 4, Indiana St. 1

TCU 6, Indiana St. 4, TCU advances.

