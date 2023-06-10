NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT:
|Best of Three
|x-if necessary
|SUPER REGIONALS
|Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
|At David F. Couch Ballpark
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4
Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
|At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
|Stanford, Calif.
Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
|At Alex Box Stadium
|Baton Rouge, La.
LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
|At Pete Taylor Park
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
Tennessee vs. Southern Miss.
Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD
|At Condron Family Ballpark
|Gainesville, Fla.
Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Florida vs. South Carolina, delayed
x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD
|At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
|Charlottesville, Va.
Duke 5, Virginia 4
Virginia 14, Duke 4
Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD
|At PK Park
|Eugene, Ore.
Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD
|At Amon Carter Stadium
|Fort Worth, Texas
Friday, June 9: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. vs. TCU, 6 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD
