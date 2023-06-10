NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT: Best of Three x-if necessary SUPER REGIONALS Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team At David F. Couch Ballpark Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4 Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge, La. LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD At Pete Taylor Park Hattiesburg, Miss. Tennessee vs. Southern Miss. Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss., TBD At Condron Family Ballpark Gainesville, Fla. Florida 5, South Carolina 4 Florida vs. South Carolina, delayed x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park Charlottesville, Va. Duke 5, Virginia 4 Virginia 14, Duke 4 Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD At PK Park Eugene, Ore. Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8 Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD At Amon Carter Stadium Fort Worth, Texas Friday, June 9: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1 Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. vs. TCU, 6 p.m. x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.