NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary At Plainsman Park Auburn, Ala. Friday, June 2

Samford 4, Southern Miss. 2, 10 innings

Penn 6, Auburn 3, 11 innings

Saturday, June 3

Southern Miss 7, Auburn 2

Penn 5, Samford 4

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Southern Miss vs. Samford, 3 p.m.

Game 6 – Southern Miss vs. Penn, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge, La. Friday, June 2

LSU 7, Tulane 2

Oregon St. 18, Sam Houston 2

Saturday, June 3

Sam Houston 7, Tulane 2

LSU vs. Oregon St., ppd.

Sunday, June 4

Sam Houston 10, Tulane 2

Game 4 – LSU vs. Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Game 5 – Sam Houston vs. Game 4 loser

Monday, June 5

Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park Charlottesville, Va. Friday, June 2

Virginia 15, Army 1

East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5

Saturday, June 3

Oklahoma 10, Army 1

Virginia 2, East Carolina 1

Sunday, June 4

East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5

Game 6 – Virginia vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Doug Kingsmore Stadium Clemson, S.C. Friday, June 2

Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5

Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1

Saturday, June 3

Charlotte 9, Lipscomb 2

Tennessee 6, Clemson 5, 14 innings vs. 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Charlotte 3, Clemson 2

Game 6 – Tennessee vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Founders Park Columbia, S.C. Friday, June 2

NC State 5, Campbell 1

South Carolina 19, Central Conn. St. 1

Saturday, June 3

Campbell 10, Central Conn. St. 5

South Carolina 6, NC State 3

Sunday, June 4

Campbell 11, NC State 1

Game 6 – South Carolina vs. Campbell, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Spring Brooks Stadium Conway, S.C. Friday, June 2

Duke 12, UNC-Wilmington 3

Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10, 10 innings

Saturday, June 3

Coastal Carolina 12, UNC-Wilmington 2

Duke 2 Rider 1

Sunday, June 4

Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5

Game 6 – Duke vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field Coral Gables, Fla. Friday, June 2

Texas 4, Louisiana 2

Miami 9, Maine 1

Saturday, June 3

Louisiana 19, Maine 10

Texas 4, Miami 1

Sunday, June 4

Miami 8, Louisiana 5

Game 6 – Texas vs. Miami, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Baum-Walker Stadium Fayetteville, Ark. Friday, June 2

Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6

TCU 12, Arizona 4

Saturday, June 3

Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3

Game 4 – Arkansas vs. TCU, ppd to June 4.

Sunday, June 4

Game 4 – Arkansas vs. TCU, 3 p.m.

Game 5 – Santa Clara vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Condron Family Ballpark Gainesville, Fla. Friday, June 2

Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

Florida 3, Florida A&M 0

Saturday, June 3

UConn 9, Florida A&M 6

Texas Tech 5, Florida 4

Sunday, June 4

Florida 8, UConn 2

Game 6 – Texas Tech vs. Florida, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Kentucky Proud Park Lexington, Ky. Friday, June 2

Kentucky 4, Ball St. 0

Indiana 12, West Virginia 6

Saturday, June 3

West Virginia 13, Ball St. 5

Indiana 5, Kentucky 4

Sunday, June 4

Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0

Game 6 – Indiana vs, Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Hawkins Field Nashville, Tenn. Friday, June 2

Oregon 5, Xavier 4

Vanderbilt 12, E. Illinois 2

Saturday, June 3

Xavier 7, E. Illinois 0

Oregon 8, Vanderbilt 7

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Xavier vs. Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

Game 6 – Oregon vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. Friday, June 2

Stanford 13, San Jose St. 2

Texas A&M 12, Cal St.-Fullerton 7

Saturday, June 3

Cal St.-Fullerton 9, San Jose St. 5

Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Stanford, 3 p.m.

Game 6 – Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At O’Brate Stadium Stillwater, Okla. Friday, June 2

Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5

Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma St. 4

Saturday, June 3

Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma St. 4

Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Dallas Baptist vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

Game 6 – Oral Roberts vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Bob Warn Field Terre Haute, Ind. Friday, June 2

Indiana St. 6, Wright St. 5

Iowa 5, North Carolina 4

Saturday, June 3

North Carolina 5, Wright St. 0

Indiana St. 7, Iowa 4

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – North Carolina vs. Iowa, noon

Game 6 – Indiana St. vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At Sewell-Thomas Stadium Tuscaloosa, Ala. Friday, June 2

Troy 11, Boston College 10

Alabama 4, Nicholls 3

Saturday, June 3

Boston College 14, Nicholls 6

Alabama 11, Troy 8

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Boston College vs. Troy, 3 p.m.

Game 6 – Alabama vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

At David F. Couch Ballpark Winston-Salem, N.C. Friday, June 2

Maryland 7, Northeastern 2

Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0

Saturday, June 3

George Mason 11, Northeastern 3

Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – George Mason vs. Maryland, noon

Game 6 – Wake Forest vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

x-Game 7 – Rematch of Game 6, TBD

