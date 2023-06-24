NASCAR-Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 Results

Saturday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 196…

Saturday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 196 laps, 0 points.

2. (5) Riley Herbst, Ford, 196, 45.

3. (34) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 196, 44.

4. (7) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 196, 33.

5. (23) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 196, 35.

6. (21) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 196, 38.

7. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, 196, 0.

8. (33) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 196, 37.

9. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 196, 46.

10. (10) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 196, 29.

11. (13) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 196, 27.

12. (2) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 196, 40.

13. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 196, 24.

14. (26) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 196, 24.

15. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 196, 22.

16. (20) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 196, 21.

17. (19) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 195, 20.

18. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 195, 19.

19. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 195, 18.

20. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 195, 17.

21. (17) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 195, 16.

22. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 195, 15.

23. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 195, 14.

24. (15) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 195, 13.

25. (9) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 195, 12.

26. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 194, 11.

27. (30) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 194, 10.

28. (25) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 194, 9.

29. (22) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 194, 0.

30. (36) David Starr, Ford, 193, 7.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 193, 6.

32. (31) Mason Massey, Ford, 186, 0.

33. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, alternator, 111, 4.

34. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, accident, 68, 9.

35. (38) Connor Mosack, Toyota, dvp, 61, 2.

36. (8) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 53, 8.

37. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 53, 0.

38. (18) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.549 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 40 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.323 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 58 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0-13; S.Smith 14; C.Custer 15-20; T.Gibbs 21-48; A.Allmendinger 49; A.Hill 50-52; C.Custer 53-64; S.Mayer 65; C.Custer 66; C.Smith 67-110; D.Hemric 111; C.Smith 112-141; A.Allmendinger 142-145; J.Berry 146; S.Mayer 147-151; P.Retzlaff 152-154; P.Kligerman 155-176; A.Allmendinger 177-196

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 2 times for 74 laps; C.Custer, 4 times for 32 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 28 laps; A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 25 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 22 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 3 laps; P.Retzlaff, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hemric, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Custer, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 585; 2. A.Hill, 576; 3. J.Allgaier, 544; 4. C.Custer, 534; 5. J.Berry, 470; 6. C.Smith, 465; 7. S.Creed, 444; 8. S.Mayer, 429; 9. R.Herbst, 416; 10. D.Hemric, 399; 11. S.Smith, 395; 12. P.Kligerman, 371; 13. J.Burton, 351; 14. B.Jones, 348; 15. B.Moffitt, 316; 16. R.Sieg, 303.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.