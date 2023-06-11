NASCAR-Xfinity DoorDash 250 Results

Saturday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Lap length: 1.99 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 79…

Saturday

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

Lap length: 1.99 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 79 laps, 0 points.

2. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

3. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

4. (7) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 79, 0.

5. (12) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 79, 37.

6. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 79, 31.

7. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 79, 44.

8. (13) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 79, 35.

9. (10) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 79, 29.

10. (6) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 79, 32.

11. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 79, 28.

12. (14) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 79, 25.

13. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 79, 29.

14. (20) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 79, 23.

15. (23) Riley Herbst, Ford, 79, 25.

16. (9) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 79, 25.

17. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 79, 20.

18. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

19. (25) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 79, 18.

20. (27) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 79, 17.

21. (28) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 79, 16.

22. (18) Kyle Weatherman, Ford, 79, 15.

23. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

24. (33) Dylan Lupton, Chevrolet, 79, 13.

25. (11) Alex Labbe, Ford, 79, 12.

26. (30) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 79, 11.

27. (17) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

28. (34) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 79, 9.

29. (31) Brad Perez, Toyota, 79, 8.

30. (36) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 79, 7.

31. (38) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 79, 6.

32. (29) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 78, 5.

33. (19) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 76, 4.

34. (21) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, transmission, 71, 3.

35. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, suspension, 60, 2.

36. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 1.

37. (37) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, suspension, 44, 1.

38. (16) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, transmission, 21, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 76.392 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 3 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.868 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-21; A.Allmendinger 22; A.Hill 23-25; J.Nemechek 26; A.Hill 27; K.Larson 28-46; A.Almirola 47-48; K.Larson 49-61; A.Allmendinger 62; A.Labbe 63-64; A.Almirola 65-79

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 3 times for 53 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 17 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 4 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 2 laps; A.Labbe, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Custer, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 547; 2. A.Hill, 543; 3. J.Allgaier, 522; 4. C.Custer, 488; 5. J.Berry, 435; 6. C.Smith, 425; 7. S.Creed, 424; 8. S.Smith, 386; 9. S.Mayer, 385; 10. R.Herbst, 371; 11. D.Hemric, 362; 12. P.Kligerman, 344; 13. B.Jones, 335; 14. J.Burton, 327; 15. B.Moffitt, 292; 16. R.Sieg, 285.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

