NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Results

Sunday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300…

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 300, 51.

3. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300, 50.

4. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300, 42.

5. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300, 35.

6. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300, 46.

7. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 38.

8. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300, 30.

9. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 300, 32.

10. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300, 31.

11. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 300, 26.

12. (10) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 300, 25.

13. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 24.

14. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 300, 23.

15. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300, 27.

16. (25) Ryan Preece, Ford, 300, 21.

17. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300, 20.

18. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 300, 19.

19. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 18.

20. (36) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 300, 17.

21. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 300, 16.

22. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 299, 15.

23. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 14.

24. (17) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 299, 15.

25. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 299, 12.

26. (30) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 299, 11.

27. (24) Austin Cindric, Ford, 299, 10.

28. (33) Michael McDowell, Ford, 299, 9.

29. (29) JJ Yeley, Ford, 298, 0.

30. (2) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 298, 17.

31. (18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 298, 6.

32. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 298, 5.

33. (32) Brennan Poole, Ford, 297, 0.

34. (35) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 297, 0.

35. (27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 296, 2.

36. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 146, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.913 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, .0 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.789 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 24 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Chastain 0-42; W.Byron 43; C.Elliott 44; A.Bowman 45; D.Suárez 46; T.Dillon 47-50; R.Chastain 51-60; T.Reddick 61-93; W.Byron 94-97; R.Chastain 98-99; M.Truex 100-136; D.Hamlin 137-141; M.Truex 142-153; D.Hamlin 154-155; M.Truex 156; D.Hamlin 157-230; R.Chastain 231-241; C.Bell 242-244; B.Keselowski 245-246; K.Busch 247-258; A.Bowman 259-266; R.Chastain 267-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 5 times for 99 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 81 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 50 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 33 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 9 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 5 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Suárez, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 3; K.Busch, 3; M.Truex, 2; K.Larson, 2; R.Chastain, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Hamlin, 1; R.Blaney, 1; J.Logano, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 576; 2. W.Byron, 558; 3. R.Chastain, 558; 4. C.Bell, 531; 5. K.Busch, 528; 6. K.Harvick, 515; 7. D.Hamlin, 512; 8. R.Blaney, 502; 9. K.Larson, 475; 10. J.Logano, 462; 11. B.Keselowski, 450; 12. C.Buescher, 449; 13. T.Reddick, 437; 14. R.Stenhouse, 415; 15. B.Wallace, 381; 16. D.Suárez, 353.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.