NASCAR Craftsman Truck Rackley Roofing 200 Results

Friday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 150 laps, 56 points.

2. (8) Zane Smith, Ford, 150, 52.

3. (1) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 150, 43.

4. (4) Corey Heim, Toyota, 150, 49.

5. (2) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 150, 44.

6. (12) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 150, 31.

7. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 150, 40.

8. (17) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150, 39.

9. (16) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150, 34.

10. (21) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 150, 27.

11. (5) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 150, 33.

12. (24) Jake Drew, Ford, 150, 27.

13. (6) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 150, 27.

14. (10) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 150, 24.

15. (23) Matt Crafton, Ford, 150, 22.

16. (22) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150, 21.

17. (28) Toni Breidinger, Toyota, 150, 20.

18. (18) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150, 19.

19. (29) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 149, 18.

20. (32) Mason Maggio, Ford, 149, 17.

21. (34) Cory Roper, Ford, 148, 16.

22. (9) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 148, 15.

23. (14) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 148, 15.

24. (27) Jonathan Shafer, Toyota, 147, 13.

25. (33) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 147, 12.

26. (35) Chase Janes, Ford, 147, 11.

27. (31) Layne Riggs, Chevrolet, 147, 10.

28. (20) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 146, 9.

29. (25) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 144, 8.

30. (13) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 144, 7.

31. (11) Ty Majeski, Ford, 133, 6.

32. (3) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 119, 5.

33. (36) Dean Thompson, Toyota, dvp, 104, 4.

34. (26) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, accident, 92, 3.

35. (30) Memphis Villarreal, Toyota, electrical, 26, 2.

36. (19) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, accident, 7, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.077 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 57 minutes, 16 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.271 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Sanchez 0-35; R.Caruth 36; N.Sanchez 37-38; Z.Smith 39-49; C.Heim 50-61; B.Currey 62; C.Heim 63-87; M.DiBenedetto 88-90; C.Heim 91-110; C.Hocevar 111-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 3 times for 57 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 40 laps; N.Sanchez, 2 times for 37 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 11 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Currey, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Caruth, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: G.Enfinger, 2; Z.Smith, 2; C.Eckes, 2; C.Heim, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; C.Hocevar, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 425; 2. T.Majeski, 424; 3. G.Enfinger, 416; 4. Z.Smith, 406; 5. B.Rhodes, 393; 6. C.Eckes, 389; 7. C.Hocevar, 337; 8. M.Crafton, 332; 9. S.Friesen, 325; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 318; 11. T.Gray, 311; 12. N.Sanchez, 307; 13. C.Purdy, 280; 14. J.Garcia, 260; 15. T.Ankrum, 239; 16. R.Caruth, 222.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

