Mississippi State hires Kansas State associate AD Josh McCowan as deputy AD for advancement

The Associated Press

June 22, 2023, 5:50 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired Kansas State associate athletic director Josh McCowan as its deputy AD for athletics advancement.

Bulldogs athletic director Zac Selmon cited McCowan’s success in fundraising and leadership qualities in statement on Thursday announcing the hire.

McCowan had been Kansas State’s senior associate AD of development since 2017 and oversaw the department’s fundraising activities. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from K-State and was a graduate assistant for the Wildcats’ basketball team that reached the Elite Eight in 2010.

