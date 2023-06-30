Minnesota takes on Phoenix following Collier’s 31-point game

Minnesota Lynx (6-9, 5-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-11, 1-8 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (6-9, 5-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-11, 1-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Phoenix Mercury after Napheesa Collier scored 31 points in the Lynx’s 99-97 overtime victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference play is 1-8. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference with 5.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turner averaging 1.4.

The Lynx are 5-4 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is ninth in the WNBA scoring 79.1 points per game while shooting 41.8%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 90-81 in their last meeting on May 26. Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 23 points, and Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is shooting 61.5% and averaging 19.5 points for the Mercury.

Collier is averaging 22.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Megan Gustafson: out (concussion), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

