Minnesota and Connecticut square off in non-conference matchup

Connecticut Sun (9-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-8, 3-4 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (9-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-8, 3-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Connecticut square off in non-conference action.

The Lynx are 1-4 in home games. Minnesota is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sun have gone 6-1 away from home. Connecticut has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 89-84 on June 2. Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is shooting 47.5% and averaging 20.5 points for the Lynx.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.8 points for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.