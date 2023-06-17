Miley picks up win after a month on IL, Wiemer homers as Brewers beat Pirates 5-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The victory pushed Milwaukee 1 1/2 games ahead of Pittsburgh atop the NL Central standings.

“It’s been a little odd not playing the Pirates until (now),” Miley said. “Hopefully we can come out here tomorrow, get our bats going, get a good start from Freddy (Peralta) and keep it going.”

Miley (4-2) had been one of Milwaukee’s most reliable starting pitchers before spending a month on the injured list due to a lat strain. The left-hander was 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts before going on the IL on May 16. He returned to form Saturday, limiting the Pirates to two hits and two walks while striking out four.

“I thought he was maybe a little amped up in the first inning, but then he really settled in and pitched really, really well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Wiemer’s 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, staked Miley and the Brewers to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The Brewers moved out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth on a two-out, two-run double by Rowdy Tellez.

“When it goes over the wall, you get to run around (the bases) and it feels good,” Wiemer said.

Keller (8-3) got out of the inning without further damage and turned things over to the Pirates’ bullpen after striking out seven.

“It was an outing where his fastball command was a little sporadic,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He gave up the homer to Wiemer on the cutter. This kid’s a good hitter. We’ve seen that over the last couple days. Other than that, he pitched really effectively. Just struggled a little bit with his fastball command.”

The Brewers added a run in the eighth when Blake Perkins slugged his first career pinch-hit homer.

CULT HERO

Not even halfway through his rookie season, Wiemer has established himself as a fan favorite in Milwaukee — and not just for his on-field performance.

Wiemer has been sporting a blonde mullet all season and Saturday the team offered free mullet cuts to fans in the stands during the game.

“I love it,” Wiemer said. “That was fun and really cool to see.”

His home run Saturday made him one of only 11 players this season with at least 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases, and the first Brewers rookie to hit 10 home runs since Tyrone Taylor hit 12 in 2021.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: Along with Miley, the Brewers activated DH/outfielder Jesse Winker (neck) from the IL before Saturday’s game. RHP Tyson Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and 1B Jon Singleton was designated for assignment to clear spots on the roster.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Luis Ortiz (1-3, 4.64 ERA) and Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.73) face off Sunday in the finale of the teams’ three-game series.

