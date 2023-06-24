Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (43-34, second in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (43-34, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -157, Pirates +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Miami has gone 23-16 at home and 43-34 overall. The Marlins have a 33-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Pittsburgh has a 17-21 record on the road and a 35-40 record overall. The Pirates have a 16-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 35 RBI for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has nine home runs, 44 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .260 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 1-9, .177 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

