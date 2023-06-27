Mets host the Brewers on 3-game home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (41-37, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (35-43, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Milwaukee Brewers (41-37, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (35-43, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.53 ERA, .88 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -143, Brewers +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to break their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York has a 35-43 record overall and a 17-16 record at home. The Mets have a 23-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 19-19 in road games and 41-37 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 9-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .273 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Blake Perkins is 11-for-25 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Wade Miley: day-to-day (cramps), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.