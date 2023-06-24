Mets bring road skid into matchup against the Phillies

New York Mets (34-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday,…

New York Mets (34-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (6-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -130, Phillies +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to end a three-game road slide when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 39-36 record overall and a 20-13 record in home games. The Phillies have gone 16-7 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 17-26 record on the road and a 34-41 record overall. The Mets have a 25-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .185 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 13-for-38 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .225 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mets: Josh Walker: day-to-day (leg), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

