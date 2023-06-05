McNairy has 11 Ks, Alabama beats Boston College 8-0, wins Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jacob McNairy had 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, Mac Guscette hit a two-RBI single…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jacob McNairy had 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, Mac Guscette hit a two-RBI single to cap a four-run first inning and Alabama beat Boston College 8-0 Sunday night to win the Tuscaloosa Regional and advance to the Crimson Tide’s first super regional since 2010.

Andrew Pinckney drew a two-out walk on four pitches, Drew Williamson was hit by the first pitch he saw and Dominic Tamez walked on four consecutive balls to load the bases and Pinckney scored when the next pitch hit Colby Shelton. Ed Johnson worked an eight-pitch at-bat for an RBI walk before Guscette made it 4-0 in the first inning.

McNairy (7-2) allowed just three hits and three walks for Alabama (42-19). Hagan Banks walked the first two batters he faced before he got Joe Vetrano to fly out to end the eighth inning and Hunter Hoopes walked Nick Wang and moved to second base on a single by Cameron Leary but a fly out, a pop out and a groundout ended the game.

Boston College (37-19) tied the program’s single-season wins record.

Tamez hit an RBI double in the second inning and Guscette scored on a single by Tommy Seidl in the third to make it 6-0. After three consecutive two-out walks to load the bases in the eighth inning, Guscette capped the scoring with a two-run single.

