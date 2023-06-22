Marlins host the Pirates to begin 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (42-33, second in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (42-33, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (8-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -135, Pirates +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Miami is 42-33 overall and 22-15 at home. The Marlins have gone 32-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh is 34-39 overall and 16-20 on the road. The Pirates have a 24-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has two home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .398 for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 30 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 4-for-27 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 1-9, .187 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (oblique), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.