Marlins host the Blue Jays to open 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (39-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (41-31, second in the NL East) Miami; Monday,…

Toronto Blue Jays (39-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (41-31, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -162, Marlins +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series.

The Marlins have a 41-31 record overall and a 21-13 record at home. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.17.

The Blue Jays have a 39-34 record overall and a 20-21 record on the road. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has two home runs, 21 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .388 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 11-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-36 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.