Marlins face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (44-34, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (4-1, 1.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -172, Pirates +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miami is 44-34 overall and 24-16 at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 17-22 in road games and 35-41 overall. The Pirates have a 21-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .401 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. Jon Berti is 13-for-38 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 15 home runs while slugging .483. Carlos Santana is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .287 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .157 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.