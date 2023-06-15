Man City starts EPL title defense against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley

Manchester City will begin its latest English Premier League title defense against Burnley, a promoted team managed by City great…

Manchester City will begin its latest English Premier League title defense against Burnley, a promoted team managed by City great Vincent Kompany.

The opening round of the season also contains a match between two of the league’s so-called “Big Six” as Chelsea — with a new manager on board in Mauricio Pochettino — hosts Liverpool.

City’s trip to Turf Moor will start the season on Aug. 11 — and on a Friday night — and it’s laden with narrative because of the presence of Kompany, who spent 11 years (2008-19) at the club and has a statue outside the team’s Etihad Stadium.

Kompany, who was City captain for eight years and won four Premier League titles, led Burnley back into the top division in his first season as a manager in English soccer.

He has already faced City as a Burnley manager and it didn’t turn out to be such a happy occasion, with his team getting thrashed 6-0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals in March.

City’s early season schedule looks relatively benign — the champion also plays promoted Sheffield United and host Fulham and Nottingham Forest in its first six games — before a tough-looking October when City plays Arsenal (Oct. 7) and Manchester United (Oct. 28) away either side of hosting Brighton.

Arsenal, which ran City surprisingly close in the title race last season, begins the campaign with matches against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and then Fulham.

Arsenal is in the Champions League for the first time in six years, with its first two group games in Europe coming immediately ahead of Premier League matches against Tottenham and Man City.

The first league game for new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is a London derby at Brentford, while Manchester United is at home to Wolverhampton on Aug. 14.

Luton will play its first top-flight match since 1992 away to Brighton. The following week, Kenilworth Road will become the smallest ground to host a Premier League game when Burnley visits.

The other promoted side is Sheffield United, which starts the season at home to Crystal Palace.

TITLE RIVALS

The top two from last season go head to head before the season when City faces Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on Aug. 6.

The traditional curtain-raiser is usually between the league champion and FA Cup winner. But because City won both competitions, it faces the runner-up in the league, Arsenal.

While that game can be seen as a chance to strike a psychological blow ahead of the campaign, it is worth remembering Liverpool beat City in last year’s Community Shield, only for Pep Guardiola’s team to go on and win a treble of trophies including the Champions League.

Of far more importance will be the first league meeting between City and Arsenal on Oct. 7 at Emirates Stadium.

TOUGH START FOR POCHETTINO

Beginning his Chelsea career with a home game against Liverpool, represents a daunting start for Pochettino.

Liverpool was the team that denied him the Champions League title in 2019 when beating his Tottenham team 2-0 in the final.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a disappointing campaign last season, it will be among the teams expected to challenge City for the title.

Chelsea does not face another big six team until Arsenal on Oct. 21, meaning Pochettino will have the chance to build some momentum to that point.

But that Arsenal game is the start of a challenging run when Chelsea will also take on Tottenham, City, Newcastle and United over a seven-game period.

ANFIELD ANGST

A return to Liverpool might give Erik ten Hag sleepless nights after his United team was routed 7-0 on Merseyside last season.

This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 16. The last time the rivals played at Anfield on that date was in 2018 in a match that brought the curtain down on Jose Mourinho’s United career. The Portuguese coach left the club two days after a 3-1 loss.

Ten Hag will hope history does not repeat itself in more ways than one.

DERBY DAYS

The first Manchester derby is scheduled for Oct. 28 when United hosts City at Old Trafford.

The north London derby is on Sept. 23 between Arsenal and Spurs at Emirates Stadium.

Having avoided relegation on the final day of the season, Everton ensured the Merseyside derby would remain a part of the top-flight calendar for at least another year.

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield on Oct. 21.

