AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .318; Hays, Baltimore, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .309; Verdugo, Boston, .302; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .298; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .296; Taveras, Texas, .296; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Merrifield, Toronto, .288.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 66; A.García, Texas, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; Robert Jr., Chicago, 56; Jung, Texas, 55; Kwan, Cleveland, 54; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 53; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; N.Lowe, Texas, 52; Verdugo, Boston, 51.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Devers, Boston, 61; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Bregman, Houston, 53; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 110; Semien, Texas, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 97; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 89; Verdugo, Boston, 89; Franco, Tampa Bay, 87; N.Lowe, Texas, 87; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 86; Hays, Baltimore, 85; 5 tied at 84.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Semien, Texas, 24; Hays, Baltimore, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; T.France, Seattle, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Vaughn, Chicago, 21.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 16; Siri, Tampa Bay, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; T.Hernández, Seattle, 15.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 40; Franco, Tampa Bay, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 23; Mateo, Baltimore, 21; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Volpe, New York, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Castro, Minnesota, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Dunning, Texas, 7-1.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.23; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.49; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.67; Dunning, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.78; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.82; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.86; J.Gray, Texas, 2.89; Gausman, Toronto, 3.01; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 139; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 127; P.López, Minnesota, 120; Lynn, Chicago, 116; Cole, New York, 113; Cease, Chicago, 110; F.Valdez, Houston, 110; L.Castillo, Seattle, 108; Giolito, Chicago, 108; Ryan, Minnesota, 105.

