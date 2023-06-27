AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .323; Hays, Baltimore, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Verdugo, Boston, .307; Yoshida, Boston, .299; Ohtani, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .323; Hays, Baltimore, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Verdugo, Boston, .307; Yoshida, Boston, .299; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .297; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .294; Taveras, Texas, .294; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .292; Merrifield, Toronto, .292.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 64; A.García, Texas, 58; Jung, Texas, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; N.Lowe, Texas, 52; Robert Jr., Chicago, 52; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 51; Kwan, Cleveland, 51; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; Verdugo, Boston, 51.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Devers, Boston, 60; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 49; Bregman, Houston, 49.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 109; Semien, Texas, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Verdugo, Boston, 88; N.Lowe, Texas, 86; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Franco, Tampa Bay, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84; Hays, Baltimore, 84; T.France, Seattle, 82.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Semien, Texas, 23; Hays, Baltimore, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; T.France, Seattle, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Texas, 21; 6 tied at 20.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 6 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Robert Jr., Chicago, 22; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Burger, Chicago, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 23; Mateo, Baltimore, 21; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Volpe, New York, 15; Castro, Minnesota, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 7-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.23; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.49; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.67; Cole, New York, 2.78; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.82; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.86; J.Gray, Texas, 2.89; Gausman, Toronto, 3.01; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.14; Wells, Baltimore, 3.22.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 139; P.López, Minnesota, 120; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 117; Cole, New York, 113; Cease, Chicago, 110; F.Valdez, Houston, 110; Lynn, Chicago, 109; L.Castillo, Seattle, 108; Ryan, Minnesota, 105; Eovaldi, Texas, 101.

