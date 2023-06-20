AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Hays, Baltimore, .327; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .308; Taveras, Texas, .305; Verdugo, Boston, .301; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Hays, Baltimore, .327; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .308; Taveras, Texas, .305; Verdugo, Boston, .301; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .300; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .300; Greene, Detroit, .296; Franco, Tampa Bay, .291.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 60; A.García, Texas, 53; Jung, Texas, 51; Verdugo, Boston, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; Kwan, Cleveland, 48; N.Lowe, Texas, 48; Robert Jr., Chicago, 47; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 46.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; Devers, Boston, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 54; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 53; Heim, Texas, 51; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 48; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Bichette, Toronto, 46.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 101; Semien, Texas, 85; Verdugo, Boston, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 83; Franco, Tampa Bay, 82; Hays, Baltimore, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; N.Lowe, Texas, 78; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 78; Jung, Texas, 77; Yoshida, Boston, 77.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 24; Verdugo, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; T.France, Seattle, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Robert Jr., Chicago, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Báez, Detroit, 3; Giménez, Cleveland, 3; Greene, Detroit, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Jung, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 37; Franco, Tampa Bay, 24; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 22; Mateo, Baltimore, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 15; Volpe, New York, 15; Castro, Minnesota, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-5; Berríos, Toronto, 7-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.12; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.27; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.37; Cole, New York, 2.64; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.73; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.80; Javier, Houston, 2.90; J.Gray, Texas, 2.96; Gausman, Toronto, 3.01; Wells, Baltimore, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 121; P.López, Minnesota, 110; Cole, New York, 106; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 105; F.Valdez, Houston, 104; Lynn, Chicago, 102; Cease, Chicago, 100; L.Castillo, Seattle, 98; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 97; Eovaldi, Texas, 96.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.