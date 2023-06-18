AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Hays, Baltimore, .320; Bichette, Toronto, .315; Yoshida, Boston, .308; Merrifield, Toronto, .305; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .302; Taveras, Texas,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Hays, Baltimore, .320; Bichette, Toronto, .315; Yoshida, Boston, .308; Merrifield, Toronto, .305; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .302; Taveras, Texas, .302; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .300; Urshela, Los Angeles, .299; Verdugo, Boston, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 59; A.García, Texas, 51; Jung, Texas, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; Kwan, Cleveland, 48; N.Lowe, Texas, 47; Verdugo, Boston, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 45; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 45; Robert Jr., Chicago, 45.

RBI_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; Devers, Boston, 57; A.García, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 54; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 53; Heim, Texas, 49; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 46.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 83; Semien, Texas, 83; Franco, Tampa Bay, 81; Verdugo, Boston, 79; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 77; Hays, Baltimore, 77; N.Lowe, Texas, 76; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; T.France, Seattle, 75; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 75.

DOUBLES_Verdugo, Boston, 24; M.Chapman, Toronto, 23; Semien, Texas, 22; T.France, Seattle, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; Robert Jr., Chicago, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Hays, Baltimore, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Vaughn, Chicago, 19.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Báez, Detroit, 3; Giménez, Cleveland, 3; Greene, Detroit, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Jung, Texas, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 36; Franco, Tampa Bay, 24; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 21; Mateo, Baltimore, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 15; Volpe, New York, 14; Castro, Minnesota, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.12; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.28; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.37; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.59; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.73; Cole, New York, 2.75; Javier, Houston, 2.90; J.Gray, Texas, 2.96; Gausman, Toronto, 3.01; Wells, Baltimore, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 121; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 105; Lynn, Chicago, 102; P.López, Minnesota, 101; L.Castillo, Seattle, 98; Cole, New York, 98; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 97; F.Valdez, Houston, 95; Eovaldi, Texas, 92; Cease, Chicago, 91; Ryan, Minnesota, 91.

