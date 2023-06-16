AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .317; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .311; Hays, Baltimore, .309; Yoshida, Boston, .309; Merrifield, Toronto, .307; Franco, Tampa…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .317; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .311; Hays, Baltimore, .309; Yoshida, Boston, .309; Merrifield, Toronto, .307; Franco, Tampa Bay, .301; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .301; Taveras, Texas, .299; Urshela, Los Angeles, .299; Greene, Detroit, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 58; A.García, Texas, 49; Jung, Texas, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; N.Lowe, Texas, 46; Robert Jr., Chicago, 45; Verdugo, Boston, 45; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 44; Kwan, Cleveland, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 43.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Semien, Texas, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Heim, Texas, 47; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 46; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 44; Bichette, Toronto, 44.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 96; Semien, Texas, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; Franco, Tampa Bay, 80; Verdugo, Boston, 77; N.Lowe, Texas, 75; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 74; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 73; Yoshida, Boston, 73; T.France, Seattle, 72; Hays, Baltimore, 72; Jung, Texas, 72.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 23; Verdugo, Boston, 22; T.France, Seattle, 21; Semien, Texas, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 19; Vaughn, Chicago, 19; Ja.Duran, Boston, 18; Hays, Baltimore, 18; N.Lowe, Texas, 18.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 33; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 21; Mateo, Baltimore, 20; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Volpe, New York, 14; Castro, Minnesota, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-3; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 7-3; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.

ERA_E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.18; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.28; J.Gray, Texas, 2.32; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.37; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.59; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.73; Cole, New York, 2.75; Javier, Houston, 2.90; Gausman, Toronto, 3.01.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 121; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 105; P.López, Minnesota, 101; L.Castillo, Seattle, 98; Cole, New York, 98; F.Valdez, Houston, 95; Eovaldi, Texas, 92; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 92; Cease, Chicago, 91; Ryan, Minnesota, 91.

