AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .317; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .313; Urshela, Los Angeles, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .301; Dubón, Houston, .300; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; Franco, Tampa Bay, .299; Greene, Detroit, .296; Semien, Texas, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 57; A.García, Texas, 48; Jung, Texas, 44; N.Lowe, Texas, 44; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 43; Kwan, Cleveland, 43; Verdugo, Boston, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Robert Jr., Chicago, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 41; Franco, Tampa Bay, 41.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 54; Devers, Boston, 52; Semien, Texas, 51; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 48; Heim, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 45; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 44; Bichette, Toronto, 43.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 91; Semien, Texas, 79; Franco, Tampa Bay, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 71; Verdugo, Boston, 71; T.France, Seattle, 70; Jung, Texas, 69; N.Lowe, Texas, 69; Yoshida, Boston, 69.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 23; T.France, Seattle, 21; Semien, Texas, 20; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Santander, Baltimore, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Vaughn, Chicago, 18; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 17.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; A.García, Texas, 15; Robert Jr., Chicago, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Burger, Chicago, 13; Rooker, Oakland, 13; Jung, Texas, 13.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 21; Mateo, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 17; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Castro, Minnesota, 12; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-2; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-3; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; J.Gray, Texas, 6-2; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-2; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

ERA_E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.18; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.25; J.Gray, Texas, 2.32; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.36; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.49; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.70; Cole, New York, 2.84; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.90; Gausman, Toronto, 3.12.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 117; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; L.Castillo, Seattle, 92; P.López, Minnesota, 92; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 92; Cole, New York, 90; F.Valdez, Houston, 89; Kopech, Chicago, 85; Giolito, Chicago, 84; Ryan, Minnesota, 84.

