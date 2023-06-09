AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .324; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; Yoshida, Boston, .309; Hays, Baltimore, .306; Urshela, Los Angeles, .304; Dubón,…

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .324; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; Yoshida, Boston, .309; Hays, Baltimore, .306; Urshela, Los Angeles, .304; Dubón, Houston, .303; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Greene, Detroit, .296; Merrifield, Toronto, .295; Semien, Texas, .295.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 55; A.García, Texas, 48; Jung, Texas, 44; N.Lowe, Texas, 44; Judge, New York, 42; Verdugo, Boston, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 41; Kwan, Cleveland, 41; Robert Jr., Chicago, 41.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 52; Devers, Boston, 51; Semien, Texas, 50; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 45; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 90; Semien, Texas, 76; Franco, Tampa Bay, 72; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Jung, Texas, 68; N.Lowe, Texas, 68; Verdugo, Boston, 68; Yoshida, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 66.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 23; T.France, Seattle, 19; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Semien, Texas, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17; Vaughn, Chicago, 17.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Olivares, Kansas City, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Burger, Chicago, 13; Jung, Texas, 13.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 30; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 20; Mateo, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; J.Gray, Texas, 6-2; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.02; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.24; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.25; J.Gray, Texas, 2.32; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.36; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.55; Gausman, Toronto, 2.63; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.84.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 113; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 96; P.López, Minnesota, 92; Cole, New York, 90; F.Valdez, Houston, 89; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 87; L.Castillo, Seattle, 82; Cease, Chicago, 81; Lynn, Chicago, 80; Ryan, Minnesota, 80.

