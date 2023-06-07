AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .331; Yoshida, Boston, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Franco, Tampa Bay, .308; Urshela, Los Angeles, .305;…

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .331; Yoshida, Boston, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Franco, Tampa Bay, .308; Urshela, Los Angeles, .305; Dubón, Houston, .304; Hays, Baltimore, .303; Semien, Texas, .299; Greene, Detroit, .296; Merrifield, Toronto, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 55; A.García, Texas, 48; N.Lowe, Texas, 44; Jung, Texas, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Verdugo, Boston, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 41; Robert Jr., Chicago, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; Kwan, Cleveland, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 38.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 52; Devers, Boston, 50; Semien, Texas, 50; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 43; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Bichette, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 40.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 89; Semien, Texas, 76; Franco, Tampa Bay, 72; N.Lowe, Texas, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 67; Jung, Texas, 67; Yoshida, Boston, 67; Verdugo, Boston, 66; T.France, Seattle, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 64.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 22; T.France, Seattle, 19; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Semien, Texas, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Vaughn, Chicago, 17; Ja.Duran, Boston, 16; Robert Jr., Chicago, 16.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Olivares, Kansas City, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; 6 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 29; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 19; Mateo, Baltimore, 16; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; J.Gray, Texas, 6-2; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.02; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.15; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.17; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.24; J.Gray, Texas, 2.32; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.55; Gausman, Toronto, 2.63; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 113; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 96; P.López, Minnesota, 92; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 87; Cole, New York, 84; F.Valdez, Houston, 84; L.Castillo, Seattle, 82; Ryan, Minnesota, 80; H.Brown, Houston, 79; Gilbert, Seattle, 79; Kopech, Chicago, 79.

