AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .332; Yoshida, Boston, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Franco, Tampa Bay, .309;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .332; Yoshida, Boston, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Franco, Tampa Bay, .309; Hays, Baltimore, .305; Semien, Texas, .304; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; Greene, Detroit, .296; Dubón, Houston, .294.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 55; A.García, Texas, 48; N.Lowe, Texas, 44; Jung, Texas, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 41; Verdugo, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 40; Robert Jr., Chicago, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 53; A.García, Texas, 52; Semien, Texas, 50; Devers, Boston, 49; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Bichette, Toronto, 41; Judge, New York, 40.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 88; Semien, Texas, 76; Franco, Tampa Bay, 71; N.Lowe, Texas, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Jung, Texas, 66; Verdugo, Boston, 66; Yoshida, Boston, 66; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 64; M.Chapman, Toronto, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Rizzo, New York, 63.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 22; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Semien, Texas, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; T.France, Seattle, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Vaughn, Chicago, 17; Ja.Duran, Boston, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Robert Jr., Chicago, 16.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Olivares, Kansas City, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 13; Burger, Chicago, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Jung, Texas, 12.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 29; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 19; Mateo, Baltimore, 16; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 6-2; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.02; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.15; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.17; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.24; J.Gray, Texas, 2.51; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.55; Gausman, Toronto, 2.63; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 113; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 96; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 87; P.López, Minnesota, 86; Cole, New York, 84; F.Valdez, Houston, 84; L.Castillo, Seattle, 82; Ryan, Minnesota, 80; H.Brown, Houston, 79; Kopech, Chicago, 79.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.