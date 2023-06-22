Machado and Sánchez hit 3-run homers, Padres’ 10-0 win stops Giants’ 10-game streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado and Gary Sánchez hit three-run homers and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado and Gary Sánchez hit three-run homers and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 10-0 Thursday to end the Giants’ 10-game winning streak.

“Obviously, the first inning and getting a couple of three-run homers in the first three helped,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Runners in scoring position, a lot of good at-bats today.”

Blake Snell (4-6) won his third straight decision, striking out 11 and allowing three singles in six innings as the Padres avoided getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since 2017. Snell has an 18-inning scoreless streak and has allowed one one run over 31 innings in his last five starts.

“I’m just in a zone, competing with every pitch,” Snell said. “When I have four pitches and they’re all working, that’s when I’m at my best.”

Snell, García and Ray Kerr combined to retire San Diego’s last 13 batters in the Padres’ eighth shutout this season, a game that lasted 2 hours, 19 minutes.

San Francisco batters struck out 14 times in the Giants’ seventh shutout loss.

“Snell was as good as we’ve seen him,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Ha-Seong Kim added a solo homer for the Padres, who went 5 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Sánchez stopped an 0-for-22 slump with his three-run homer in the first off Alex Wood (2-2). Sánchez added a pair of singles to finish 3 for 5 and is hitting .214 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 22 games since joining the Padres.

Machado doubled the lead in the third with his 10th homer.

“After three tough losses, nobody went home too terribly happy last night, so it was good to see an early response,” Melvin said.

Wood allowed six runs, four hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. The Giants’ winning streak had been their longest since 2004.

Kim homered in the fourth off Jakob Junis. Jake Cronenworth added an RBI single in the fifth, and Nelson Cruz followed with a two-run double.

Juan Soto had his fourth straight multihit game, going 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

San Francisco was seeking its first four-game sweep of the Padres since 2006 and its first at home since 1993 at Candlestick Park.

SWAP

San Francisco acquired outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Philadelphia for cash.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski, who left Wednesday’s game with left hamstring tightness, is expected to return in the next couple of days after an MRI showed minor inflammation. … 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (right side tightness) remained out of the starting lineup for a third straight game.

ROSTER MOVE

San Francisco recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to the Triple-A farm team. Johnson started in center field and went 0 for 3.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (5-2, 4.22 ERA) seeks to win his fifth decision, starting Friday against visiting San Diego and LHP Patrick Corbin (4-8, 4.89), who has lost his last three starts.

Giants: In a matchup of the top two teams in the NL West, RHP Logan Webb (6-6, 3.11) starts for the Giants and RHP Zach Davies (1-3, 7.11) for Arizona.

