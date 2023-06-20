Lynch holds the Tigers to 1 hit in 7 innings as the struggling Royals win 1-0

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11…

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months, and the struggling Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double.

Beaty was drafted by the Royals in 2011, but chose to attend Belmont University. He joined them on a minor league contract this spring, but was traded to the Giants before opening day. He was designated for assignment by San Francisco and signed another minor league deal with the Royals last week before getting called up Sunday.

“This is certainly a full-circle moment for me,” Beaty said. “This is the team that drafted me out of high school and these are the guys I was playing with in spring training. It means a lot to be here and get the opportunity to help them win a game.”

Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the eighth, but Spencer Torkelson grounded into an inning-ending force at second.

Javier Báez doubled with one out in the ninth for Detroit, but Scott Barlow retired the next two hitters for his eighth save, completing the two-hitter.

The Tigers were shut out for the 10th time this season and the sixth time in their last 20 games.

“We obviously didn’t get anything going at all against Lynch,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “He gave the ball to two very good relievers, and we fought for some chances against them, but we never got anything done.”

Lynch (1-3) had gone 0-9 in 15 starts since beating the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1 last year. He struck out two and walked two. The only hit off him was Andy Ibañez’s one-out single in the fourth.

Lynch threw 78 pitches — the second-fewest for a pitcher throwing seven shutout innings this season. Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen threw 76 against the Yankees on May 11.

“The defense was great and (Salvador Perez) was calling an outstanding game,” Lynch said. “I was just being aggressive in the zone and it got us some quick outs.”

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen (2-5) permitted one run on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven and stranded eight runners.

“I was trying to keep my mind quiet and not do too much,” said Lorenzen, who allowed four infield singles, including three that were misplayed by teammates. “I’m just trying to pick up our guys and get outs.”

The Royals had a chance in the first, but second baseman Zack Short threw out Nick Pratto at the plate when he tried to score from second on an infield single.

Kansas City left six runners on base in the first four innings. In the sixth, Maikel Garcia singled and went to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Beaty’s double.

Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) threw a bullpen and is scheduled to face hitters on Saturday. Two more of Detroit’s injured starters, LHP Tarik Skubal (elbow) and RHP Matt Manning (foot), are set to make rehab starts this week for Triple-A Toledo.

With a game-time temperature of 84 degrees and an air quality in the high-moderate range, Lynch and Lorenzen were both working as quickly as possible. The first seven innings were played in just more than 90 minutes and the game ended in 2:11 — 21 minutes before sunset in Detroit.

“That was definitely a hot one, especially since I pitch in (long) sleeves,” Lorenzen said. “It was easy to get into a rhythm, because we were going so fast.”

The teams finish their three-game series Wednesday afternoon, with Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (4-5, 5.60 ERA) facing RHP Brady Singer (4-6, 6.33).

