LSU 5, Wake Forest 2

The Associated Press

June 21, 2023, 9:57 PM

Wake Forest LSU
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 5 6 4
Hawke cf 5 0 3 2 Crews cf 3 1 0 0
Cstello lf 3 0 0 0 White 3b 4 0 1 0
Kurtz 1b 4 0 0 0 Morgan 1b 3 1 1 0
Wilken 3b 3 0 0 0 Dugas 2b 3 1 0 0
Johnson 2b 5 0 0 0
Bennett rf 4 1 2 0 Beloso dh 2 2 1 3
Corona dh 4 0 0 0
Lee c 3 1 1 0 Thmpson ss 4 0 0 0
Houston ss 3 0 1 0 Jobert rf 3 0 1 1
Milazzo c 4 0 2 0
Pearson lf 3 0 0 0

E_Houston. 2B_Jobert (10). HR_Beloso (15). RBI_Hawke 2 (35), Beloso 3 (45), Jobert (45).

Wake Forest 020 000 000 271 2
LSU 014 000 00x 560 5
IP H R ER BB SO
Wake Forest
Keener L 4 1/3 4 5 5 4 4
Sllivan 3 2/3 2 0 0 2 3
LSU
Coleman 1 1/3 1 2 2 4 2
Money 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Herring W 4 2/3 3 0 0 1 6
Guidry 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 2
Cooper S 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

Sports
