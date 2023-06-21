LSU 5, Wake Forest 2

Wake Forest LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 5 6…

Wake Forest LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 5 6 4 Hawke cf 5 0 3 2 Crews cf 3 1 0 0 Cstello lf 3 0 0 0 White 3b 4 0 1 0 Kurtz 1b 4 0 0 0 Morgan 1b 3 1 1 0 Wilken 3b 3 0 0 0 Dugas 2b 3 1 0 0 Johnson 2b 5 0 0 0 Bennett rf 4 1 2 0 Beloso dh 2 2 1 3 Corona dh 4 0 0 0 Lee c 3 1 1 0 Thmpson ss 4 0 0 0 Houston ss 3 0 1 0 Jobert rf 3 0 1 1 Milazzo c 4 0 2 0 Pearson lf 3 0 0 0

E_Houston. 2B_Jobert (10). HR_Beloso (15). RBI_Hawke 2 (35), Beloso 3 (45), Jobert (45).

Wake Forest 020 000 000 271 — 2 LSU 014 000 00x 560 — 5

IP H R ER BB SO

Wake Forest Keener L 4 1/3 4 5 5 4 4 Sllivan 3 2/3 2 0 0 2 3

LSU Coleman 1 1/3 1 2 2 4 2 Money 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 Herring W 4 2/3 3 0 0 1 6 Guidry 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 2 Cooper S 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

