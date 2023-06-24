LSU 4, Florida 3

|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|6
|3
|
|Crews cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kurland 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|White 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lngford cf/lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Morgan 1b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cglnone 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dugas 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Rivera ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beloso dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Ropelle c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jobert rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fabian pr/dh-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kling rf-ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shelnut lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schkfer rf-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pearson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Evans rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Milazzo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rbrtson cf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trvnski ph/c-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Halter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Kurland. 2B_Dugas (11), Langford (26), Caglianone (14), Evans (9). HR_White (24), Dugas (17), Beloso (16), Riopelle (18). RBI_White (101), Dugas (44), Beloso 2 (47), Kurland (49), Caglianone (85), Riopelle (67).
|LSU
|101
|000
|010
|014-11-0
|—
|4
|Florida
|001
|011
|000
|003-6-1
|—
|3
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Floyd
|8
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|17
|Cooper W
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sproat
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Fisher
|3
|1/3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Neely L
|3
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
