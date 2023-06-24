Live Radio
Home » Sports » LSU 4, Florida 3

LSU 4, Florida 3

The Associated Press

June 24, 2023, 10:37 PM

LSU Florida
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 4 11 4 Totals 38 3 6 3
Crews cf 3 1 0 0 Kurland 2b 4 1 1 1
White 3b 5 1 2 1 Lngford cf/lf 5 0 1 0
Morgan 1b 6 0 2 0 Cglnone 1b 5 0 1 1
Dugas 2b 5 1 3 1 Rivera ss 5 0 0 0
Beloso dh 5 1 3 2 Ropelle c 5 1 1 1
Jobert rf 3 0 0 0 Heyman dh 3 0 1 0
Jones ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Fabian pr/dh-dh 1 0 0 0
Kling rf-ph 2 0 0 0 Shelnut lf 3 0 0 0
Thmpson ss 5 0 0 0 Schkfer rf-lf 1 0 0 0
Pearson lf 4 0 0 0 Evans rf 3 1 1 0
Milazzo c 4 0 1 0 Rbrtson cf-rf 1 0 0 0
Trvnski ph/c-c 2 0 0 0 Halter 3b 2 0 0 0

E_Kurland. 2B_Dugas (11), Langford (26), Caglianone (14), Evans (9). HR_White (24), Dugas (17), Beloso (16), Riopelle (18). RBI_White (101), Dugas (44), Beloso 2 (47), Kurland (49), Caglianone (85), Riopelle (67).

LSU 101 000 010 014-11-0 4
Florida 001 011 000 003-6-1 3
IP H R ER BB SO
LSU
Floyd 8 5 3 3 1 17
Cooper W 3 1 0 0 1 3
Florida
Sproat 4 6 2 2 5 7
Fisher 3 1/3 4 1 1 0 5
Neely L 3 2/3 1 1 1 3 4

