LSU 4, Florida 3

LSU Florida ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 4 11 4 Totals 38 3 6 3 Crews cf 3 1 0 0 Kurland 2b 4 1 1 1 White 3b 5 1 2 1 Lngford cf/lf 5 0 1 0 Morgan 1b 6 0 2 0 Cglnone 1b 5 0 1 1 Dugas 2b 5 1 3 1 Rivera ss 5 0 0 0 Beloso dh 5 1 3 2 Ropelle c 5 1 1 1 Jobert rf 3 0 0 0 Heyman dh 3 0 1 0 Jones ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Fabian pr/dh-dh 1 0 0 0 Kling rf-ph 2 0 0 0 Shelnut lf 3 0 0 0 Thmpson ss 5 0 0 0 Schkfer rf-lf 1 0 0 0 Pearson lf 4 0 0 0 Evans rf 3 1 1 0 Milazzo c 4 0 1 0 Rbrtson cf-rf 1 0 0 0 Trvnski ph/c-c 2 0 0 0 Halter 3b 2 0 0 0

E_Kurland. 2B_Dugas (11), Langford (26), Caglianone (14), Evans (9). HR_White (24), Dugas (17), Beloso (16), Riopelle (18). RBI_White (101), Dugas (44), Beloso 2 (47), Kurland (49), Caglianone (85), Riopelle (67).

LSU 101 000 010 014-11-0 — 4 Florida 001 011 000 003-6-1 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

LSU Floyd 8 5 3 3 1 17 Cooper W 3 1 0 0 1 3

Florida Sproat 4 6 2 2 5 7 Fisher 3 1/3 4 1 1 0 5 Neely L 3 2/3 1 1 1 3 4

