LSU 2, Wake Forest 0

Wake Forest LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 0 3 0 Totals 33 2 5…

Wake Forest LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 0 3 0 Totals 33 2 5 2 Hawke cf 5 0 1 0 Crews cf 5 1 2 0 Cstello lf 4 0 0 0 White 3b 4 1 2 2 Wilken 3b 5 0 0 0 Morgan 1b 4 0 0 0 Bennett rf 4 0 0 0 Dugas 2b 3 0 1 0 Corona dh 4 0 0 0 Beloso dh 3 0 0 0 Johnson 2b 3 0 1 0 Jobert rf 4 0 0 0 Lee c 3 0 0 0 Thmpson ss 4 0 0 0 Winnay 1b 4 0 1 0 Pearson lf 3 0 0 0 Houston ss 4 0 0 0 Milazzo c 3 0 0 0

2B_Johnson (16), White (23). HR_White (23). RBI_White 2 (100).

Wake Forest 000 000 000 000 30 — 0 LSU 000 000 000 022 50 — 2

IP H R ER BB SO

Wake Forest Lowder 7 3 0 0 2 6 Roland 0 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 Massey L 2 2/3 1 1 1 1 5 Minacci 0 1 1 1 0 0

LSU Skenes 8 2 0 0 1 9 Hurd W 3 1 0 0 1 1

