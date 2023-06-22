Live Radio
LSU 2, Wake Forest 0

The Associated Press

June 22, 2023, 10:07 PM

Wake Forest LSU
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 0 3 0 Totals 33 2 5 2
Hawke cf 5 0 1 0 Crews cf 5 1 2 0
Cstello lf 4 0 0 0 White 3b 4 1 2 2
Wilken 3b 5 0 0 0 Morgan 1b 4 0 0 0
Bennett rf 4 0 0 0 Dugas 2b 3 0 1 0
Corona dh 4 0 0 0 Beloso dh 3 0 0 0
Johnson 2b 3 0 1 0 Jobert rf 4 0 0 0
Lee c 3 0 0 0 Thmpson ss 4 0 0 0
Winnay 1b 4 0 1 0 Pearson lf 3 0 0 0
Houston ss 4 0 0 0 Milazzo c 3 0 0 0

2B_Johnson (16), White (23). HR_White (23). RBI_White 2 (100).

Wake Forest 000 000 000 000 30 0
LSU 000 000 000 022 50 2
IP H R ER BB SO
Wake Forest
Lowder 7 3 0 0 2 6
Roland 0 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Massey L 2 2/3 1 1 1 1 5
Minacci 0 1 1 1 0 0
LSU
Skenes 8 2 0 0 1 9
Hurd W 3 1 0 0 1 1

Sports
