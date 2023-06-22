LSU 2, Wake Forest 0

|Wake Forest
|
|
|
|
|
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Hawke cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crews cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cstello lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|White 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Wilken 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morgan 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bennett rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dugas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Corona dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beloso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jobert rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winnay 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pearson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milazzo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
2B_Johnson (16), White (23). HR_White (23). RBI_White 2 (100).
|Wake Forest
|000
|000
|000
|000
|30
|—
|0
|LSU
|000
|000
|000
|022
|50
|—
|2
|Wake Forest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowder
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Roland
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Massey L
|2
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Minacci
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skenes
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Hurd W
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.