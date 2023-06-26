LSU 18, Florida 4

LSU Florida ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 49 18 24 18 Totals 33 4 5 4…

LSU Florida ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 49 18 24 18 Totals 33 4 5 4 Beloso dh 5 1 2 2 Kurland 2b 4 2 2 1 Crews cf 6 3 4 1 Lngford cf 3 1 1 2 White 3b 7 2 4 3 Cglnone p/dh 3 0 0 0 Morgan 1b 6 3 3 2 Rivera ss 3 0 0 0 Dugas 2b 3 1 1 1 Ropelle c 4 0 0 0 Jobert rf 7 3 4 3 Heyman 1b 4 0 0 0 Thmpson ss 6 1 2 3 Evans rf 4 1 1 1 Pearson lf 4 2 1 2 Shelnut lf 3 0 0 0 Jones ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Thomas ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Milazzo c 1 2 1 0 Halter 3b 4 0 0 0 Trvnski c 3 0 1 1

E_Thompson. 2B_White (24), Morgan (15), Jobert (11). 3B_Crews (2). HR_Jobert (14), Pearson (4), Kurland (17), Langford (21), Evans (9). RBI_Beloso 2 (49), Crews (70), White 3 (105), Morgan 2 (53), Dugas (46), Jobert 3 (49), Thompson 3 (53), Pearson 2 (27), Travinski (30), Kurland (50), Langford 2 (57), Evans (43).

LSU 060 400 134 18241 — 18 Florida 200 000 110 450 — 4

IP H R ER BB SO

LSU Hurd W 6 2 2 2 2 7 Cooper 1 1 1 1 0 0 Guidry 2 2 1 1 0 2

Florida Cglnone L 1 1/3 2 6 6 3 2 Fisher 1 1/3 4 0 0 1 1 Slater 1 4 4 4 0 0 Nesbitt 3 5 1 1 2 4 Purnell 1 1/3 7 6 6 2 0 Jameson 1 2 1 1 0 1

