LSU 18, Florida 4

The Associated Press

June 26, 2023, 10:37 PM

LSU Florida
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 18 24 18 Totals 33 4 5 4
Beloso dh 5 1 2 2 Kurland 2b 4 2 2 1
Crews cf 6 3 4 1 Lngford cf 3 1 1 2
White 3b 7 2 4 3 Cglnone p/dh 3 0 0 0
Morgan 1b 6 3 3 2 Rivera ss 3 0 0 0
Dugas 2b 3 1 1 1 Ropelle c 4 0 0 0
Jobert rf 7 3 4 3 Heyman 1b 4 0 0 0
Thmpson ss 6 1 2 3 Evans rf 4 1 1 1
Pearson lf 4 2 1 2 Shelnut lf 3 0 0 0
Jones ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Thomas ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Milazzo c 1 2 1 0 Halter 3b 4 0 0 0
Trvnski c 3 0 1 1

E_Thompson. 2B_White (24), Morgan (15), Jobert (11). 3B_Crews (2). HR_Jobert (14), Pearson (4), Kurland (17), Langford (21), Evans (9). RBI_Beloso 2 (49), Crews (70), White 3 (105), Morgan 2 (53), Dugas (46), Jobert 3 (49), Thompson 3 (53), Pearson 2 (27), Travinski (30), Kurland (50), Langford 2 (57), Evans (43).

LSU 060 400 134 18241 18
Florida 200 000 110 450 4
IP H R ER BB SO
LSU
Hurd W 6 2 2 2 2 7
Cooper 1 1 1 1 0 0
Guidry 2 2 1 1 0 2
Florida
Cglnone L 1 1/3 2 6 6 3 2
Fisher 1 1/3 4 0 0 1 1
Slater 1 4 4 4 0 0
Nesbitt 3 5 1 1 2 4
Purnell 1 1/3 7 6 6 2 0
Jameson 1 2 1 1 0 1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
