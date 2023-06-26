LSU 18, Florida 4

|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|18
|24
|18
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|
|Beloso dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kurland 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Crews cf
|6
|3
|4
|1
|
|Lngford cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|White 3b
|7
|2
|4
|3
|
|Cglnone p/dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morgan 1b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|
|Rivera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dugas 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ropelle c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jobert rf
|7
|3
|4
|3
|
|Heyman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson ss
|6
|1
|2
|3
|
|Evans rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pearson lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Shelnut lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Milazzo c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Halter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trvnski c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E_Thompson. 2B_White (24), Morgan (15), Jobert (11). 3B_Crews (2). HR_Jobert (14), Pearson (4), Kurland (17), Langford (21), Evans (9). RBI_Beloso 2 (49), Crews (70), White 3 (105), Morgan 2 (53), Dugas (46), Jobert 3 (49), Thompson 3 (53), Pearson 2 (27), Travinski (30), Kurland (50), Langford 2 (57), Evans (43).
|LSU
|060
|400
|134
|18241
|—
|18
|Florida
|200
|000
|110
|450
|—
|4
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hurd W
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Cooper
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guidry
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cglnone L
|1
|1/3
|2
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Fisher
|1
|1/3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slater
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Nesbitt
|3
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Purnell
|1
|1/3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Jameson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.