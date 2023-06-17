Los Angeles hosts Connecticut after Jones’ 28-point game

Connecticut Sun (8-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-4, 4-5 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (8-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-4, 4-5 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Brionna Jones scored 28 points in the Sun’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Los Angeles went 13-23 overall last season while going 7-11 at home. The Sparks averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 14.4 on free throws and 16.2 from 3-point range.

Connecticut went 25-11 overall with a 12-6 record on the road last season. The Sun averaged 85.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Sun: None listed.

