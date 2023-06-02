Llewellyn nails down Iowa’s 5-4 regional win over North Carolina

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hojnar gave Iowa the lead for good with a two-run single in the first…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hojnar gave Iowa the lead for good with a two-run single in the first inning, but it took a pair of strikeouts by reliever Luke Llewellyn to nail down the Hawkeyes’ 5-4 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in the nightcap of the Terre Haute Regional.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes (43-14) never trailed, taking a 5-1 lead into the ninth. Marcus Morgan (5-2) allowed just one run in a five-inning start and Jack Whitlock followed Morgan with three shutout innings.

Iowa turned to Will Christophers to begin the ninth. He walked Johnny Castagnozzi and surrendered a two-run homer to Alberto Osuna. No. 9 batter Colby Wilkerson followed with a single and Mac Horvath drew a one-out walk, ending Christophers’ outing. Llewellyn entered and gave up an RBI double to Jackson Van De Brake, leaving runners on second and third.

Llewellyn struck out Tomas Frick and Hunter Stokely — the Tar Heels’ No. 3 and 4 hitters — to notch his fourth save.

Iowa advances to play top-seeded Indiana State (42-15) on Saturday. No. 3 seed North Carolina (35-23) will play Wright State (39-21) in an elimination game to begin the day.

