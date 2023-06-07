NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Lightning delays slow action at the Women’s College World Series

The Associated Press

June 7, 2023, 10:04 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The first game of the Women’s College World Series championship series matchup between Oklahoma and Florida State was delayed twice on Wednesday night due to lightning in the area of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

The game originally was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. local time. It restarted just after 9 p.m. after the second delay.

The game was delayed at the outset for an hour. Oklahoma put Florida State down in order in the first inning and Oklahoma was up with one out when the game was delayed again at 8:19 p.m. local time. Fans were asked to return to their vehicles for shelter.

An NCAA spokesman said delays come when there is lightning within eight miles of the facility. There is a 30-minute wait for an all-clear, then the NCAA discusses the length of the warmup with the teams.

